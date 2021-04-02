Idris Elba Defends Meghan Markle’s Interview With Oprah

Popular English actor, Idris Elba has come to the defense of his friend, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

The 48-year-old actor and writer shared his take on the revealing interview the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan had with Oprah Winfrey during a media chat for the promotion of his new film to be premiered on Netflix, “Concrete Cowboy”.

Entertainment Tonight asked Idris: “We have seen in real life your friend Meghan Markle telling her story of the black experience – what do you think about her courage, just stepping out and saying ‘I need to speak my truth’?”

In his reply, the award winning film star expressed that Meghan was put in a position where she had no other option but to speak on her experience.

“I will say that everyone has to have their opportunity to speak up about what they feel. You cannot take someone’s voice away, that’s what we have to communicate“, he said.