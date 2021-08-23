Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary

Nigerian celebrity couple, Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz are basking in the euphoria of their fifth wedding anniversary on Monday, August 23, 2021.

The Nollywood power couple have taken to Instagram to flood the timeline with their gorgeous studio photos.

Read Also: If You Rush Into Marriage, You Will Rush Out Like I Did – Funke Akindele

Taking to her Instagram page on Monday morning, Funke Akindele posted a photo of both of them together and captioned it:

“Thank you Lord!! Happy 5th wedding Anniversary to us my darling husband @jjcskillz. I love you Bolarinde 💖 💖 Thanks for all you do for us. May we live longer together in good health and wealth. Oluwa a wa pelu wa ati awon Omo wa! Oju o ni Tiwa lagbara Olorun. Amin. #jjcskillz #funkeakindelebello ❤️❤️”