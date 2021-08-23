Tobi Bakre Gushes Over New Bride, Anu

Big Brother Naija Double Wahala season three ex-housemate, Tobi Bakre, has gushed over his new wife, Anu Oladosu in a new Instagram post.

The reality TV star cum actor who tied the knot with his socialite girlfriend in a close-knit traditional wedding ceremony on Saturday, August 21, 2021 took to his Instagram page on Monday to share a video of both of them together in their traditional wedding outfits.

The media personality captioned the video:

“What a moment…Lives rent free in my head 🤎. My heart was pacing. I was nervous. And I turned to see the most beautiful bride in the world 😘😁”

Watch the video HERE