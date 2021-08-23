EFCC Speaks On Breaking Into Dorathy’s Apartment

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released an official statement following Dorathy Bachor’s social media outburst that her apartment was barged into in the early hours of the morning.

In the official statement, the EFCC do not deny breaking into the reality TV star’s apartment.

However, they claim that they had tried to enter on the basis of a search warrant but were denied entry into the apartment by Dorathy’s sister which is why they were left with no other option but to force their way in.

They further claimed that they were hunting for internet fraud suspects who had gone into hiding in the block of flats housing Dorathy’s apartment.

They also refuted Dorathy’s claims that she rushed out half naked, noting that they apprehended nine internet fraud suspects at the end of their search warrant.