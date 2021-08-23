BBNaija’s Dorathy Cries Out As EFCC Breaks Into Her Apartment

BBNaija Lockdown first runner-up, Dorathy Bachor, has taken to Instagram to cry out after her apartment was allegedly barged into by EFCC officials in the early hours of the morning.

According to the reality TV star, at 4:45 am, she heard a loud sound and voices which made her rush out almost naked only to see five fully-armed EFCC officials in her living room.

The plus-sized lingerie line entrepreneur further revealed that they could recognize her when they saw her.

She said that they told her that they were looking for someone who ran into her estate after which they told her to lock her doors, stay indoors, and not say a word.

The reality TV star then lamented the lack of safety in her own house.