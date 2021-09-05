Bandits Abduct Lawmaker’s Wife, Children In Katsina

A gang of bandits invaded Kurami home town of Ibrahim Aminu Kurami, lawmaker representing Bakori constituency in Katsina House of Assembly, and abducted his wife and two children.

It comes nearly a year after the lawmaker himself was abducted and kept for days until he was ransomed.

The bandits drove in on motorbikes and cars around 8pm Saturday night, blockaded the Funtua-Katsina road for minutes while the abduction of the Kurami family went on at his home, a source said.

“Immediately after Ishaa’i prayers we started hearing gun shots in the town, before we know it they already positioned themselves in the strategic places of the town to avert any possible move by the residents to engage them,” Muhammad Kurami.

“They went straight to the to the home of the Honourable Member and made away with his wife and two children.”

He added that in the course of the abduction, the bandits wounded one Abdulhakim Ubaidu.

Residents and vigilantes in the area launched a pursuit after the incident.

About a year ago before his election in a bye-election as a member representing Bakori, Kurami himself was abducted from his residence and kept in captivity for days until a ransom was paid to secure his release.

Bakori, Funtua and Danja council areas are fast becoming vulnerable to bandit attacks in recent months.