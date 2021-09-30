BBNaija: “I see you & JMK working outside the house than Jackie B” – Pere to Whitemoney

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Pere, has no doubt gotten a lot of fans talking on the sixth edition of the show.

The housemate has hinted to Whitemoney who he feels may have a prospect of kicking off a meaningful relationship with him (Whitemoney) after the show.

Pere in a convo with Whitemoney noted that he sees him working out something meaningful with JMK rather than his previous love interest, Jackie B.

Recall that upon Michael’s exit, Whitemoney made some moves towards the mother of one while disclosing that Jackie B is the type of woman he likes and admires. JMK was also a close friend of Whitemoney before her eviction.

Responding to Pere, Whitemoney countered his assumption while affirming that JMK isn’t interested in any sort of relationship outside the house. This made Pere switch to Queen where it seemed like there’s a glimpse of hope.