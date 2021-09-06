BBNaija: Tolani Baj reacts to user who said Tega has fewer fans than her

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Tolani Baj has reacted to a user who said that newly evicted housemate, Tega’s fans are no more than she has following her time in the Big Brother house.

Tolani Baj was one of the housemates of the fifth edition of the lockdown show but her time in the house was short-lived after she was evicted in the sixth week of the reality TV show.

Well, tonight saw the eviction of married woman, Tega from the show where herself and three other housemates were removed from the show after spending a couple of weeks in Biggie’s house.

In reaction to Tega’s eviction, a Twitter user took to the platform to say that the mother of one is acting as though she’s about to meet so many fans after her time on the time when in fact, the number of fans she has are even fewer than that of former housemate, Tolani Baj, who supposedly doesn’t have much fans from the show.