Boma Evicted From BBNaija Shine Ya Eye House

Boma did not escape the sledgehammer of the King-size evictions as he was the fourth housemate to be evicted from the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye House on Sunday night, September 5, 2021.

The 34-year-old actor got on stage and told Ebuka Obi-Uchendu that he is excited to be out of the house.

He further said that his strategy with the ladies in the house was not to get stuck to anyone.

Read Also: “I Miss My Husband; Boma Is My Friend,” Tega Says As She Gets Evicted

Speaking of Tega, he said that she is an amazing and cool woman.

The Delta State-born reality TV star then added that he is working on a project about mental health.