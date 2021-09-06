Edo Schools Resume Today

The Edo State Government has announced that schools in the state will resume for the 2021/2022 academic session on Monday, September 6, 2021.

This was contained in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Education, Mrs. Stella-Maris Imasuen.

She said parents/guardians are to ensure that all relevant learning materials are provided for their children/wards.

She noted, “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public especially School Heads/Principals and Proprietors of Private Schools, that Schools in Edo State will resume for academic activities on Monday 6th of September, 2021 for first term of the 2021/2022 academic session.”

“For safe school environment, School Heads/Proprietors are to ensure strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocols, which include compulsory use of face mask, use of infrared thermometer, regular hand washing and use of hand sanitisers,” she added.