CBN: No Plan To Convert Domiciliary Accounts Into Naira

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has stated that it is not planning to convert foreign exchange (FX) in the domiciliary accounts of customers into naira.

Osita Nwanisobi, CBN spokesperson, stated this in a circular issued on Saturday.

He said the speculation is false and aimed at triggering panic in the foreign exchange market.

Nwanisobi stressed that the apex bank would never contemplate such a line of action.

“We wish to reiterate that the bank has not contemplated, and will never contemplate, any such line of action. The speculation is a completely false narrative aimed at triggering panic in the foreign exchange market,” the circular reads.

“Operators of domiciliary accounts and other members of the banking public are therefore advised to completely disregard these fictitious documents and malicious rumours, and go about their legitimate foreign exchange transactions.”