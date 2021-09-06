Erica Reveals How She Got Over BBNaija Disqualification Trauma

BBNaija Lockdown star, Erica Nlewedim, has written a lengthy note of reflection to remember her day of disqualification while in the Lockdown house.

The actress cum reality TV star was disqualified from the BBNaija Lockdown season five show on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

Reflecting on how far she has come since a year ago, Erica wrote on her Instagram page:

“The past one year I’ve been working, singleminded, almost like a robot, not thinking of how far I’ve come, just focused on my goals, trying to outdo myself, trying to make everyone around me proud, my life has been on fast forward & It was a lot, it took its toll on me and I had to take a break to heal and I thought rest was all I needed until a loved one asked me what I would tell the Erica of September 6 2020, I thought about it and couldn’t breathe.

I couldn’t understand how I had successfully avoided thinking about any of the traumatic experiences that had happened to me in the past one year, it was a struggle think back to those moments of fear and sadness but I did, I spoke to Erica.

I forgave her, I applauded her, I promised her she would be proud of herself in a few months and she would be surrounded by so much love. I’m healed and I’ve come so far!!