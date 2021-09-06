“There Is No Success Without Failure,” Alexx Ekubo Shades Ex-girlfriend, Fancy Acholonu

Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, has thrown a subtle shade at his ex and former fiancee, Fancy Acholonu in a new Instagram post.

The movie star and brand influencer wrote that there is no successful person who has not experienced periods of failure.

He further wrote that failure is an integral part of success and that sometimes, people have to fail to succeed.

The actor has been silent ever since his former fiancee, Fancy Acholonu announced their breakup and called off their wedding on her Instagram page.

He simply shared the news of receiving a honorary Doctorate degree in Arts and Culture from the ISCG University, Cotonou.