“There Is No Success Without Failure,” Alexx Ekubo Shades Ex-girlfriend, Fancy Acholonu

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
Alexx Ekubo
Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo

Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, has thrown a subtle shade at his ex and former fiancee, Fancy Acholonu in a new Instagram post.

The movie star and brand influencer wrote that there is no successful person who has not experienced periods of failure.

He further wrote that failure is an integral part of success and that sometimes, people have to fail to succeed.

Read AlsoActor Alexx Ekubo’s Fiancée, Fancy Acholonu, Confirms Their Breakup

The actor has been silent ever since his former fiancee, Fancy Acholonu announced their breakup and called off their wedding on her Instagram page.

He simply shared the news of receiving a honorary Doctorate degree in Arts and Culture from the ISCG University, Cotonou.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here