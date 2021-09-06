How My Friend Made Me Lose A Movie Role – Actor Ibrahim Suleiman

Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Suleiman, has disclosed how he lost a job opportunity because of a so-called friend.

The actor shared this insight on his Twitter page.

He further wrote that that he deliberately tweeted about it so that the friend would see it and know that he is aware of how he talked a movie producer into not considering him for a role.

In his words:

“Found out that someone I consider my friend literally talked a producer into not considering me for a role. I am tweeting this per I know you’ll see it. So that the day you cry wolf I will quote tweet this. And everybody go face front. Till then, I am kuku fully booked.”