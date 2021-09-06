Zubby Michael, Chizzy Alichi Fight Dirty Over Adetiba’s ‘King Of Boys’

Nollywood actors, Zubby Michael and Chizzy Alichi have exchanged words over Kemi Adetiba’s movie franchise, ‘King Of Boys’.

It all started when Zubby posted on his Instagram page that a woman can never be King of Boys.

The actor thought that he had gotten away with sharing his opinion on the movie franchise which features a strong, female lead character until Chizzy Alichi commented on his post.

She wrote:

“@zubbymichael A woman can be anything and whatever she wants to be. What a man can do, a woman can do better. Oba has my vote.”

Not willing to be undermined on his page, Zubby replied her. He wrote:

“@chizzyalichi I know your category. Local girl wey dey copy Oyibo. I will talk to your husband later not you darling. Ndi Ala Ndi Ala nonsense and ingredients.”

His comment did not sit well with Chizzy who further replied:

“@zubbymichael I said what I said without insult but because your mama no train you well, you decided to insult yourself. I will talk to your mother not you my darling, so she can teach you manners. Local dog.”

See the exchange below: