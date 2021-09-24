“It Hurts That You’re Not Here With Me,” Nengi Remembers Late Mum

Big Brother Naija Lockdown star, Nengi Rebecca Hampson, has penned a short tribute to her late mum on her posthumous 57th birthday.

The reality TV star cum shoe line owner took to her Twitter page on Friday to write how much she misses her mum everyday, adding that she hopes her mum is proud of her.

“My Sweet Mommy. I hope you are proud of me. It hurts that you are not here with me and I miss you everyday. You would have been 57 years old today. I miss you and I Love you so much, Mama Flora🤍🤍,” she wrote.