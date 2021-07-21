Nengi Acquires Brand New Range Rover

Big Brother Naija 2020 Lockdown season finalist, Nengi Rebecca Hampson has splashed forty million naira on a brand new Range Rover Velar.

The former beauty queen cum reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories to share video clips of herself in the luxury whip.

The 23-year-old lightskinned beauty and budding actress simply wrote as caption:

“New whip alert”

Fans of the CEO of Shoes by Flora popularly known as The Ninjas have been consumed with excitement over the reality TV star’s latest achievement as a Range Rover owner.

They have since taken to social media to celebrate the multiple brand ambassador who also had acquired a multimillion naira mansion in March.