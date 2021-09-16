JUST IN: Kano Assembly Approves Ganduje’s N4bn Loan

Kano State House of Assembly has approved a N4 billion loan the administration of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje sought for the completion of Tiga and Challawa Electrification projects.

The approval was granted at the plenary session presided over by the Speaker, Hon Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari.

This is contained in a statement issued by the House Director Press, Uba Abdullahi, which said the assembly deliberated on the matter after the speaker read the letter transmitted to the House by the governor.

He stated that the majority leader called on the house to critically look into the request and to allow for the procurement of the loan facility, which he said is of immense benefits to the teeming populace of the state.

“The House after deliberations agreed on the matter for the governor to go for the loan, ‘’said the statement.”