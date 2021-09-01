Kaduna Bans Tree Felling In Seven LGAs

In the wake of insecurity in the state, Kaduna State Government has announced the suspension of felling of trees for timber, firewood, charcoal for commercial purposes across seven Local Government Areas of the state.

The affected local government areas are Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Chikun, Giwa, Kachia, Kauru, Kajuru.

According to the state Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the suspension is with immediate effect.

He stated that the decision was based on advisories from security agents in the state.

He added that questionable movements and activities within forests into seven LGAs, were prohibited.

The Commissioner noted that prior to the ban, the state held meetings with stakeholders in the business such as Firewood Sellers Association,

Timber Contractors as well as Charcoal Sellers Association.