Miyetti Allah Asks FG To ‘Stop Governors From Enacting Anti-Open Grazing Laws’

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has asked the Federal Government to stop state governors from enacting the anti-open grazing law.

MACBAN Secretary-General, Saleh Alhassan made the comment during a press conference in Abuja on Monday.

He stated that the law would undermine the relative peace and stability currently enjoyed in the local communities, threaten the social order and exacerbate cattle rustling.

“The National Assembly and Mr President should intervene and stop the current attempts by some state governments to criminalise our means of livelihood of cattle-rearing through enacting of satanic and obnoxious laws they call Anti-Grazing Law,” he noted.

“The Federal Government should create a ministry for livestock and fisheries as obtainable in many African countries. Nigerians should adopt strategies in responding to changes of climate change as it affects livestock production not negative laws.”

Alhassan also noted that anti-open grazing laws would destroy livestock production and send millions who depend on the livestock value chain into poverty.