“No One Will Live Forever; Do Good,” Yul Edochie Tells Nigerians

Popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, has told Nigerians to start thinking more about the important things in life than acquiring property and engaging in tribal and religious wars.

According to the movie star, people should start thinking of the fact that all human beings are going to die eventually and start to do good to those around them for this reason.

The actor also slammed politicians who hoard money and spend a lot to acquire lots of property, cars, and other flashy items only for them to die and leave everything behind.

Yul also said that all human beings should strive to be good because death ends all.