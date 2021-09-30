Nothing Is Worth It On Social Media – Singer Slimcase

Nigerian artist, Slimcase, has said that nothing is worth it on social media.

According to the rapper, singer, and songwriter also known as Saint Sami Ganja, he is not scared of ojuju because what really scares him is social media.

In his words:

“Nothing here is worth it. Just get money and someone that cares about you. Sefiniii leave social media for those wey sabi handle high blood pressure. I no fear ojuju. Na social media I fear. Me self be ogbanje.”

Read Also: Rapper Slimcase Meets Erica, Says Her Beauty Made Him Speechless (Video)

Information Nigeria recalls that the ‘Azaman’ crooner met reality TV star Erica Nlewedim and gushed over her beauty.