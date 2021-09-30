You Look Dirty And Unkept, Man Trolls DJ Cuppy

Popular Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola, alias DJ Cuppy, found a reply to a troll who criticized her dressing and called her dirty-looking.

The ‘Gelato’ crooner posted a picture of herself on her Instagram page from her room in London.

A follower then slammed her in the comments section and told her to work on her skin.

“Have anyone told you, you look dirty? You color is so unkempt. No hate but I think you should work on your skin,” the troll commented.

However, the award winning disc jockey cum music star did not clap back as she simply wrote, “@mrbigt2020 Thank you for your kind words.”