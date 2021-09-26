Osinbajo Bags CAN Award, Says Justice Necessary For Peace In Nigeria

Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has urged Nigerian Christian leaders and groups to preach fairness and equity relentlessly and advocates freedom of worship, justice, and the rule of law.

He expressed that this is crucial for a more united and peaceful society.

Osinbajo stated this on Saturday evening in Abuja after being honoured with the Christian Association of Nigeria’s Award of Excellence at a Dinner and Awards night organized to mark the 45th anniversary of the association.

Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, disclosed this on Sunday in a statement titled ‘Fairness, equity, respect for rights of others fundamental to peace, security, says Osinbajo’.

In his remarks after receiving the award, the Vice President noted that “fairness, equity and respect for the rights of others are fundamental to peace and security,” hence Christian leaders at all levels must strive to promote those virtues despite the challenges.

He said, “We must continue to let the important truth be known that Christ did not come to establish a religion or to condemn men, but to show all men that his own righteousness, not our righteousness or performance, is the qualification for eternal life.

“That the gospel commands consideration for the views of others, treating them as we would wish to be treated; non-violent communication, that our words must be words of grace seasoned with salt.

“We must, as an organisation and as individuals, remain constant and relentless advocates of freedom of worship, respect for human rights, fairness, justice and the rule of law.”