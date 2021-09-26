“Everyone Knows You’re Bisexual,” Singer Daffy Blanco Blasts Bobrisky

London-based singer, Daffy Blanco, has claimed that everything that Oye, the former PA of Bobrisky said about the crossdresser is true.

Information Nigeria recalls that Oye Kyme alleged during an Instagram question-and-answer session that Bobrisky is sleeping with Mompha.

Bobrisky then reacted to this on Instagram Live with Daddy Freeze and Mompha.

Slamming the crossdresser, Blanco claims that Bobrisky is a bisexual crossdresser and Oye Kyme said the whole truth.

“Everyone knows you bisexual. Stop trying to silence people just because you have money. Let me not spill. Oga just keep quiet. The more you defend, the more you look guilty,” Blanco wrote on her Instagram Story.

A video of Bobrisky and Blanco hanging out together in 2019 has also surfaced despite Bobrisky denying ever meeting the singer.