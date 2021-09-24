“Tonto Dikeh Is Still Owing Me N5m,” Bobrisky Spills

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has spilled more tea about his fallout with Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh.

According to the controversial crossdresser, he was loyal to Tonto Dikeh for four years of their friendship.

He said that during the period of their four-year friendship, he bailed her out of trouble when she was arrested in Dubai.

The drag queen also revealed that the actress owes him the sum of 5 million naira which she has refused to pay back because she is broke.

“Since you are her fans, please donate my 5 million to me. It’s then I will believe she has fans. If not, you all should shut up. 5m is not much. One of her fans can drop it. Acting rich on gram but damn broke in real life,” Bobrisky wrote.