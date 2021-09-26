Islam Against Roaming Almajiri Begging Practice, Says Sultan

Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III has expressed that Islam is a religion that kicks against roaming almajiri begging practice.

He stated this while speaking at on Saturday at the closing ceremony of a 2-day validation workshop for the modernisation of the Almajiri- Nizamiyya Education system in Sokoto state.

Abubakar stated that the sultanate council and key stakeholders must come together for the success of the initiative aimed at ending street begging in the state and northern Nigeria.

The revered monarch recalled that he and many others were products of the traditional Almajiri system but declared nothing links their quest for Arabic and Islamic knowledge with begging.

According to him: “Parents must be sensitised against allowing their children to resort in begging a practice that Islam abhors in totality.

“We were not encouraged to beg in any guise but to strictly seek knowledge.”