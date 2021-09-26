Singer Oritsefemi Survives Ghastly Accident

Popular Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi Majemite Ekele, has been hospitalized after surviving a ghastly car accident.

The ugly incident, it was gathered happened on Sunday, September 26.

According to a video shared by an eyewitness, the singer had the accident in Saapade, Ogun state and reports say that the car somersaulted before it finally crashed.

Confirming the incident, Ortisefemi posted the ugly incidence on his Instagram story.

According to him, he was on his way home after a show when the unfortunate incident occurred.

He, however, noted that no life was loss, but added that he and one other sustained some injuries.

“God is really good. All I can say is that God is great and I give all thanks to him,” he said.