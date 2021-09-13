Technology, INEC’s Transparency Can Guarantee Credible Elections- Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has expressed that the successful introduction and deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System by the Independent National Electoral Commission, has given hope for credible elections in the country.

The commission had on Saturday introduced and tested the new voter accreditation device while conducting the Isoko South Constituency 1 Bye-Election into the Delta State House of Assembly.

Diri commended the chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, for the innovative effort, stressing that the successful deployment of the device ensured the accreditation and voting process were fair and credible.

The governor expressed his views in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, on Sunday.

He expressed that once INEC got the accreditation process right with proper usage of technology to electronically transmit the results of elections, the outcomes would reflect the true wishes of the electorate.

He urged the commission to ensure that the governorship elections in Anambra and Osun, as well as the 2023 general elections, were free, fair and credible.

He also noted that the INEC’s honesty would instil confidence in the electoral process.