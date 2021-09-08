Tega Reunites With Husband (Video)

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye former housemate, Tega, has finally reunited with her husband, Ajeboh Kris Lawrence, alias AJ Money.

A video of the reality TV star’s husband walking into her hotel room to wrap her in his warm embrace has been circulating on social media.

Information Nigeria recalls that AJ Money granted an interview with Tunde Ednut on Monday and told him that he had not spoken to his wife nor set his eyes on her since her eviction.

He further told Ednut that he is ready to forgive her and make amends in their marriage.

Tega herself also told OAP Osi Suave of The Beat 99.9 FM, Lagos on Tuesday that she is going to own up to what she did with Boma in the house. She apologized afterwards.