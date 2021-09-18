Three Judges To Face NJC Panel Over Conflicting Court Orders

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has set up a probe panel to investigate three High Court judges who issued conflicting ex-parte orders.

According to the NJC, the judges are to show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken against them for their actions.

The investigative committee was set up by the council, under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Justice Tanko Muhammad at its 95th meeting held on September 15 and 16 in line with the principles of fair hearing.

Justice Muhammad, who expressed displeasure over the development, had threatened without mentioning names that three of the judges who issued the controversial orders would be made scapegoats.

“We shall make an example with these three judges and never shall we condone such [an] act,” the CJN was quoted as saying in a statement issued by NJC spokesman, Soji Oye.

Last week, Justice Muhammed held a marathon meeting with the six chief judges in the affected jurisdictions of Rivers, Kebbi, Cross River, Jigawa, Anambra, and Imo over the conflicting ex parte orders.

He warned that the judiciary would no longer condone indiscipline or allow any judge to tarnish the image of the judiciary.