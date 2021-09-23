Tonto Dikeh Releases More Evidence Against Prince Kpokpogri

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has released more damning evidence to prove her innocence in the ongoing breakup saga between her and her ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri.

The mother of one took to her Instagram page to share old WhatsApp chats between both of them.

The actress wrote:

“I am a very truthful person. I have not a bone of lie in me..I tried so hard to ignore all these. You can’t ridicule me with the story that you broke off this relationship and then I leaked a voice note that would affect me too..You can’t also use my past to Hurt me either…relationship ended privately, you shld have left it in peace that way…Rather you went ahead with your blackmail threats and actually carried your threat out..

You begged me to publicly come out and defend you in this and I didn’t, is that my crime?? How cld I support you with such a demeaning leaked Voice note!!! So far you have been the salty one and I have folded my hands to watch…I would love to respect you. But you would need to give me the opportunity to do so. Respect is earned!! #THIS WILL BE MY LAST PUBLIC STATEMENT ON THIS.”