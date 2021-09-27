Villagers Flee As Boko Haram Attacks Yobe Community

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents on Sunday attacked Babangida in Yobe State. The incident, which caused many of the villagers to flee, is coming one month after the terrorists launched an assault on the community.

Although authorities are yet to confirm the latest attack on the headquarters of Tarmuwa Local Government Area, a resident of the community, Audu Ali, told newsmen on the phone that there was a heavy gun battle between the military and the suspected Boko Haram members.

Babbangida, which is located 50 kilometres away from Damaturu the state capital, was last attacked on August 25, 2021.

The military had recovered a Toyota Hilux from the attackers after the assault.

Sunday’s incident is one of the many attacks on communities in the North East state which has continued to suffer from onslaughts by Boko Haram terrorists.

The insurgents, who usually come in their large numbers, have also sacked some villages – including Geidam which is the hometown of the Inspector General of Police Usman Baba Alkali – hoisting their flags.

They have also attacked telecommunication facilities in the state.