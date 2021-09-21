Why I Have More Instagram Followers Than Wizkid – Yemi Alade

Popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, has replied a netizen who queried her for having more followers than her colleague Wizkid on Instagram.

The singer who is currently at 14.7 million followers on the photo-sharing app replied the netizen that it’s because she is under the cover of God’s grace which will continue to confuse her enemies.

“How this woman take reach 14.7 million followers???? Has more followers than Wizkid.. Omo I no understand,” the troll wrote.

“@somahjo God’s grace will continue to confuse the enemy! Hallelujah,” the self-proclaimed Mama Africa replied.

Information Nigeria recalls the music star recently took to social media to share her difficulties with obtaining an American visa.