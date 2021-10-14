2022 Budget ‘ll Be Ready Before Dec 16, Says Omo-Agege

Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has assured Nigerians that the National Assembly was determined to pass the 2022 budget before the year runs out.

Omo-Agege gave the assurance on Thursday, in a statement issued by his media aide, Yomi Odunuga.

The statement is titled, “2022 Budget ‘ll be ready before December 16 – Omo-Agege”

He spoke when he hosted his former classmates from the Nigerian Law School, Class of ’86 (The Centennial Class) in Abuja, led by ‘Class Captain’ Oladipo Okpeseyi (SAN).

The Deputy President of the Senate stated that the early approval and signing of the appropriation bill into law will ensure planning.

He also said it would bring about enhanced productivity and efficiency in the management and application of the nation’s resources.

He explained that Nigerians remained the ultimate beneficiaries of the return to the January to December budget cycle.

He stressed that the budget cycle would guarantee full implementation of the economic, infrastructural, social investments and other developmental programmes contained in the budget.

“The budget process is ongoing. In the next 30 days, we will conclude it and pass it before we go on Christmas break, sometime in December 16,” he said.