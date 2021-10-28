28-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping his male flatmate

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his male housemate in Kawale, Lilongwe District, Malawi.

Kawale Police Station Public Relations Officer, Mabvuto Phiri, who confirmed the incident said the suspect, Vincent Lewis, was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Phiri said the man has been charged with sodomy contrary to Section 153 (a) of the Penal Code.

According to Phiri, the suspect and the complainant had been living together in the same house for two months by the time of the rape.

On the fateful night, the complainant went to a drinking joint and came back home to sleep while drunk.

While he was asleep, Lewis advanced himself towards him and allegedly had carnal knowledge against order of nature.

After receiving the matter, Kawale Police arrested Lewis and he will appear in court soon to answer the charge leveled against him.

