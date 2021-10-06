“Have A Life Outside Social Media,” BBNaija’s Lucy Tells Nigerians

BBNaija Lockdown ex-housemate, Lucy Edet, has advised Nigerians to have a life outside of social media.

This is because of the WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram blackouts that occurred on Monday, October 4, 2021.

The Cross River State-born reality TV star passed this message across via her official Twitter account.

“I’m here to point out that, as your social media accounts didn’t work, you didn’t die! Have a life outside social media!”

Information Nigeria earlier reported that celebrity stylist Yomi Casual also reacted to the WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram blackout. He wrote on his page that the celebrities who made it before social media deserve respect.