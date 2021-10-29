Actress Damilola Adegbite Opens Up On Her Divorce From Chris Attoh

Popular Nollywood actress, Damilola Adegbite, has opened up on her divorce from popular Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo.

Damilola Adegbite talked about how love is not enough to keep a marriage working.

“Love is not enough. When you meet somebody and you want to spend the rest of your life with them, love is just one of the qualities that you need. But it’s not everything,” she said.

When asked if they were still both in love when the marriage ended, she responded, “I can’t speak for him. But for me, it’s done. The only regard that I would have for him right now is that he’s the father of my son and of course, the past experiences. Because like I said to you before, I don’t regret anything. Everything that happened, for me, was for a reason. I hold on to those moments absolutely.”