Actress Rosy Meurer Knocks Trolls Accusing Her Of Snatching Tonto Dikeh’s Husband

Nigerian actress, Rosy Meurer, apparently had time to recently respond to trolls who berated her for snatching her colleague, Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.

Rosy Meurer addressed their accusations on her Instagram page after she instructed her followers to ask her a question.

A question came in, ”Are you happy that you are with someone’s husband now?”

The mother of one replied, ”I married a single man. And yes I am happy.”

Rosy Meurer also answered a question asking her if she would treat her stepson, King Andre like her biological child if given the opportunity to do so.

”If given the opportunity, absolutely,” Meurer replied.

Read Also: Rosy Meurer Celebrates Olakunle Churchill On Father’s Day