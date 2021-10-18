BBNaija’s Efe Speaks On Alleged Rift With Multichoice

BBNaija See Gobbe season two 2017 winner, Efe, has released an official statement to debunk the rumors flying that he has been blacklisted by Multichoice.

Information Nigeria recalls that the rumors were intensified by media personality Noble Igwe’s comment about the rapper’s attitude towards the organizers of the Big Brother Naija reality show.

Noble Igwe said Efe sat in his car and asked for the head of Multichoice to meet him before he comes out.

In a press statement released on 18th Monday, October 2021, Efe said unnecessary ego-boosting or feeling too much importance among others would never be found around him considering his background where respect for human beings and elders is highly valued and unquestionable.

Efe further expressed appreciation to Multichoice Nigeria for giving him the platform to showcase his talent as a music artist, thus creating many opportunities to shape his personality and brand.