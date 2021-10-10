BBNaija’s Khloe Curses Jaruma Over Plastic Surgery

BBNaija Double Wahala season three ex-housemate, Oluwabusayomi Abiri, alias Khloe, resorted to curses in her recent feud with Instagram Kayanmata seller, Jaruma.

The duo have been at loggerheads ever since Jaruma began to mock Khloe for being very skinny pre-surgery only to end up looking bigger after surgery.

Jaruma also pressured the reality TV star to reveal the plastic surgeon who did her backside.

However, Khloe has laid curses on the Kayanmata entrepreneur in a recent Instagram post.

She wrote, “As today is the day 62 of 70 days fasting and prayer on my knee of prayer. Jaruma may all the curse in the bible and quran be upon you and your offsprings till enternity. may you be disgrace and strip off all your clothings both Ito physically and spiritually. you have chose to be a bastard, may you cry and nobody will console you. Ugly pig with your smelling body.”

