I’ll Delete My Social Media Accounts If Mr Right Asks Me To – Actress Princess Shyngle

Popular Ghanaian actress, Princess Shyngle, has said that she is willing to delete her social media accounts if she meets Mr Right.

The Gambian-born curvy movie star made this known on her Instagram page.

In her words:

“If I meet Mr Right and he’s uncomfortable with me being on social media, I’m ready to delete all my social media accounts just to make him happy ❤️🙏. I’ll do this in a heartbeat but only for Mr Right though 😂🤣.”

Information Nigeria recalls the actress opened up about how she has been unlucky in love after she ended her three-month old marriage in April.