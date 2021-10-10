“Many Women Are Asking Me Out” – White Money

Winner of BBNaija Shine Ya Eye season six, Hazel Onou, alias White Money, has said that he is now the toast of many women, who want to date him he is now the toast of many women, who want to date him.

Speaking live on a radio show, he said, “My singleness is now worse since I got out of the house because every woman now tells me, ‘Oh Whitemoney, you know I’ve been there for you’. So if there’s love in the market, I’ll buy it. I have been single since 2015, and I’ve never had a girlfriend or any serious relationship since then. My time on the Big Brother Naija show helped me learn how to talk to and know women more and better.”

Read Also: “I Was Attracted To Maria’s Personality” – White Money