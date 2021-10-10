Singer Tiwa Savage’s Ex-husband, Tee Billz Speaks On Her Alleged Sex Tape

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, Tunji Balogun, alias Tee Billz, has broken his silence on the alleged leaked sex tape of the singer.

Information Nigeria recalls that the singer opened up about the sex tape herself during a recent interview in New York.

Savage said in the interview that she will not pay the blackmailer for doing something that is natural.

Taking to his Instagram page, her ex-husband and baby daddy, Tee Billz, has come to her defense, slamming trolls who have approached him in his DMs regarding the matter.

“All I know is a great mother for my Mini Me. Let that sink into your head before you message me on some BS! Parents are human too,” he wrote.