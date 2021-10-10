W/Cup Qualifier: Nigeria Beat CAR To Avenge First Leg Loss

The Super Eagles of Nigeria made good their promise to bounce back from a shocking 1-0 loss to the Central African Republic, CAR by beating the Wild Beasts 2-0 on Sunday in Douala, Cameroon in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match.

Goals from Leon Balogun and Victor Osimhen ensured that they remained in pole position to win the group and qualify for the second round with only two games remaining.

Also Read: Liverpool Maul Porto To Remain Top

Balogun scored in the 29th minute of the encounter to break the deadlock in the clash in Doula, Cameroon.

He latched on to a cross to beat the CAR goalkeeper at his near post before Osimhen got the second goal just before the half-time break.

Nigeria now lead the group with nine points from four games.