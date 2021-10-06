“I Was Romantically Connected With Jackie B” – White Money

Winner of BBNaija Shine Ya Eye, White Money, has said that he was romantically connected to only Jackie B in the house.

White Money made this revelation during an interview with a popular Nigerian on-air personality, Toke Makinwa.

In the video, White Money further revealed that although he was romantically connected to Jackie B and no other housemate, she was unaware of this attraction.

The reality TV winner also spoke about his romance with JMK, claiming that the latter was interested in him.

He also noted that he confronted JMK about developing feelings for him and compelled her to admit it.