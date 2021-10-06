White Money Opens Up On Being Romantically Attracted To Queen

Winner of Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye edition, White Money, has opened up on being romantically attracted to Queen.

In an interview session with media personality Toke Makinwa, he described his relationship bond with Queen as a natural likeness, but not one that involves a romantic attraction when he was asked if he was romantically attracted to Queen.

Information Nigeria recalls that White Money had initially fallen for Jackie B at the beginning of the show but Jackie B had turned him down. Queen entered the house in the third week and since then had been glued to Whitemoney.