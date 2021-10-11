End SARS: Police Issue Stern Warning Against Anniversary Protest

The Lagos State police command has warned residents of the State against staging any protest in commemoration of the EndSARS protest.

Recall that youths across Nigeria took to the streets in October 2020 to demand an end to police brutality.

Unfortunately, the protest took a violent turn after it was hijacked by thugs.

However, there have been reports that another protest is about to happen in commemoration of those who lost their lives during the protest.

Reacting, the State Police Command, in a statement released by its spokesperson, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, warned against such protest.

According to him, “Nigerians cannot afford to relive the distasteful experience of last year’s protest which caused pain loss of properties.”

He warned individuals or groups who may want to stage an anniversary protest to squash the idea or face the full weight of the law.

“The Command wishes to use this medium to warn the youths, groups, or associations planning such protest to jettison the idea forthwith.

“The police in the state will not fold their arms and allow some misguided elements disrupt the peace and serenity currently being enjoyed in the state.

“Also, we will use all legitimate means within their constitutional powers to suppress the planned protest.

“Parents and guardians are advised to warn their children against participating in the planned protest.

“Lastly, Individuals or groups sponsoring such protest are also warned in their own interest to desist from such plans or face the law,” the statement said.