“Everyone Is Foolish On Social Media,” Says BBNaija’s Kemen

BBNaija See Gobbe 2017 season two former housemate, Kemen, has stated that everyone on social media is foolish for meddling in the affairs of others.

The reality TV star cum fitness enthusiast shared this point of view via his Instagram page.

Kemen noted that it’s only foolishness that will make random people drop hot takes on the affairs of others through Instagram Live sessions.

He wrote, “Two people will have issues, another random person will organize an IG live session to analyze issues that concern them. The foolishness in our social space has everyone on lockdown. Rich or poor, young or old, man or woman, married or single, busy or idle.”

