“God Sent You To BBNaija To Preach The Gospel,” Cross’ Mum Tells Son

The mother of BBNaija Shine Ya Eye season six finalist, Cross, has told him that God sent him to the house to preach the gospel.

A video clip of the reality TV star and his mother having a discussion has made it to social media.

In the video, Cross’s mother can be heard saying that the gospel is her product which she must advertise. The evangelist further said that Cross will be the ambassador for her Holy Ghost school just as he is the ambassador for other companies.

The reality TV star’s mother added that God sent Cross to the Big Brother Naija house for the propagation of the gospel.